ECKSTEIN--Lisa, of Hartsdale passed away February 28, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband to William for 65 years. Loving mother to Susan Gaynor (Winn) and Peter Eckstein (Mary). Devoted grandmother of Adam, Sam, David, Nathan and Alison. For many years, Lisa was an Occupational Therapist at the Westchester Medical Center. She touched many lives throughout her career. Funeral Service Monday, 11:00am, Woodlands Community Temple, 50 Worthington Rd., White Plains, NY 10607. Edwardsdowdle.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2020