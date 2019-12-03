HAMMEL--Lisa, journalist and magazine editor, died at age 91 on November 24. After starting as a clerk at The New York Times, she was promoted to staff reporter, covering women's news and education. She later wrote about crafts, artists and exhibitions and interviewed figures such as Edward Albee in their homes. She won a major journalism award in 1969 for an interview with Dr. Spock. In 1978, she became founding editor of Antiques World magazine. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Richard and Faye Fitter Hammel. She earned a BA from NYU. A writing assignment led her to fall in love with the area of Rockport, MA, where she purchased a cottage and spent summers for decades. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Rene and Robert Terte, her nieces, Emily and Rachel Terte, and her close friend, Michael Goldman.



