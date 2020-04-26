KOCH--Lisa Cook, died unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack early Sunday morning, March 22. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert and by her parents, Jane and Linneaus Cook. She was a cherished cousin and friend. A graduate of Wellesley College '61, she had a distinguished career at the Metropolitan Museum of Art where she was the General Merchandise Manager until she retired in 1999. After that, she was a valued volunteer and member of the Major Gifts Committee at the Met. She also served on the Board of the American Friends of Attingham as Vice President of Development from 1989-95, and then as President from 1995-98. Lisa is survived by her feline companion, Biskit. Lisa will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by family and friends. A memorial service will be planned in the future.



