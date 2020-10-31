KURTZ--Lisa C., 69, from Muttontown, NY, passed away on April 7th, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Garden City, NY on April 25th, 1950. She was truly a kind, compassionate and beautiful woman that was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, Norman Kurtz, her daughter, Noelle Zittman (Mark), step-daughter, Jackie Kurtz, and her sisters, Claire Bradman and Susan Antinoro. Her greatest joy in life was being a grandmother to her two grandsons, Grey and Jack.





