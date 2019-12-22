DE CAZOTTE--Lisa. We regret to announce the passing of Lisa Marie de Cazotte, Emmy award-winning producer, on December 7, 2019, at the age of 58. Born Lisa Marie Smith in New York on November 2, 1961, to Charles and Beatrice Smith. de Cazotte has served as Producer on many soap operas. She was the recipient of three Emmy awards. She is survived by her husband, French filmmaker and Oscar winner, Antoine de Cazotte, three brothers, and 21 nieces and nephews. Services are pending. You may send a note of condolence to: [email protected]com.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 22, 2019