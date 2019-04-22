ROBERTS--Lisa Bigelow. Age 86, died November 20, 2018. She is survived by her sister, Kitty Benton; four children, Wally Edge, Albert Edge, Lisa Edge and Joe Leslie; and six grandchildren, Matthew Edge, Eliza Edge, Nelle Edge, Josh Edge, Hannah White, and Sophie Schraeter. A memorial service will be held on April 28 at 1pm, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 122 East 88th Street, New York City.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2019