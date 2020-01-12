TROLLER--Liselot Cerny. In Tribute to the Next Day . . . An homage to the Perfection of the Imperfect, Liselot Cerny Troller. January 12, 1928 - June 17, 2019. To venerate the act of letting go and saying goodbye while extolling all her joyful reverence of a life lived well. A last Happy Birthday sentiment to you, Liselot, January 12, 2020. To all our birthday wishes and their loving memories, Mum; I'll always find you in New York! To eulogize an orphan's day of loss into a celebration by reminding us all to forge for better days ahead with kindness. Please, go read a book, go to a museum, go to a political protest and continue to achieve the life we wish to live and share. XxxxO. Love, from Aria "There is no duty we so much underrate as the duty of being happy." A quote from "An Apology for Idlers," V. Purique, lll.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 12, 2020