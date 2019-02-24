HOCH--Lisina M. Passed away peacefully on February 15 at her home in Irvington New York, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Frank and devoted mother to Steven, Alix, Daphne and Roland and grandmother of eleven. Best known for her leadership in philanthropy, Lisina gave her time, energy and passion to the causes to which she was devoted. She served on numerous boards and as a volunteer for local, national and international organizations, and her leadership in responsible and unselfish generosity has inspired many to be philanthropic. She was a life trustee of the Bhutan Foundation, a life trustee of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Director Emerita of Scenic Hudson, and an honorary life trustee of The Asia Society. She also served on the boards of the Smithsonian Institution, Exodus Transitional Community, Polly Hill Arboretum, and was a member of the World Wildlife Fund's National Council. She was an active member of the Explorers Club of New York. A memorial service will be held at Irvington Presbyterian Church in Irvington, NY on Friday, March 22, at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Bhutan Foundation www.bhutanfound.org and Exodus Transitional Community www.etcny.org
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019