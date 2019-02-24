Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LISINA HOCH. View Sign

HOCH--Lisina. The Phelps Hospital Northwell Health family mourns the passing of our dear and long-time friend, Lisina Hoch. She along with her late husband Frank W. Hoch were instrumental in the planning and funding of the Emergency Training Center at Phelps Hospital, which opened in 2007 and was named in their honor. The Hoch Center for Emergency Training has provided tens of thousands of training sessions to healthcare professionals and emergency first responders throughout the region and globe, including health care professionals from Bhutan, China and Australia. The Hoch Center will serve as a reminder of Lisina and Frank's extraordinary support and friendship over many decades. The training provided through the Hoch Center has prepared clinicians and first responders, enabling them to save countless lives over years past and for many years to come. This gift from the Hoch family is a durable testament to the power of philanthropy. We extend our deepest condolences to Lisina's children Steven, Alix, Daphne, and Roland, and the entire Hoch family. Kenneth Taber, Chairman, Board of Directors; Daniel Blum, President and CEO; Emil Nigro, M.D., President of the Medical Staff



