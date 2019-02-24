LISINA HOCH

HOCH--Lisina M. Asia Society mourns the loss of Honorary Life Trustee Lisina M. Hoch. She was a true pioneer whose travels to Bhutan and beyond opened Asia to so many of us. We will miss her enormously after three decades of engagement with Asia Society, but her legacy lives on in our hearts. With gratitude, Josette Sheeran and the Board of Trustees of Asia Society
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019
