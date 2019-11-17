HAMILTON--Lloyd A., Jr. Lloyd A. Hamilton Jr., MD. July 26 1927 - November 9 2019. Lloyd Hamilton died peacefully at home on November 9, overlooking his beloved Hudson River, following complications from infection and heart disease. He was 92. He and his wife Patricia lived in Grand View-on-Hudson, New York, where they have resided since 1958. Both Lloyd and Pat were very active in environmental causes to clean up pollutants in the Hudson River, especially with the Hudson River Fishermen. Lloyd was born in Cherry Tree, PA, to Dr. Lloyd A. Hamilton and Marguerite Peterman Hamilton and grew up in Lambertville, New Jersey, where he would drive his father on rounds to visit patients. Following his graduation from the Lawrenceville School in 1945, Lloyd served in the U.S. Navy as a Medical Corps Man from 1945 to 1947. Dr. Hamilton graduated from Yale University in 1950, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He then attended Harvard Medical School graduating in 1954. Up until the time of his death, Dr. Hamilton ran a free medical clinic, Health Lifeline, that he had founded 10 years earlier in Nyack, New York to serve clients with no health insurance, including a large, local immigrant population. He had previously served as Internist and clinic physician with the Rockland County Yeager Health Center; as Police Surgeon to the Orangetown Police Department; as Chief of Psychiatry at Helen Hayes Hospital; adjunct member of the faculty at the Psychiatric Institute at Columbia; as Clinical Director of Hillside Psychiatric Hospital in Queens; and had private practices in internal medicine and psychiatry in Nyack and at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, respectively. An avid and skilled sailor, whose earliest boating days began on the Delaware River, Lloyd and his wife cruised the New England coastline each summer up until age 90. Following four Transatlantic crossings on their sailboat the "Rivergull" in both 1999 and in 2003/2004, they were recognized for their seamanship as members of the Cruising Club of America. They were also active with the Pequot Yacht Club and the Hook Mountain Yacht Club. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia, and his children Diana Hope Hamilton (John R. Hammond III), Lloyd Alexander Hamilton III (Leslie H. Benoliel), and Andrea Marguerite Hamilton, and six grandchildren. A celebratory reception will be held for friends of the family on Friday, November 22nd at the HNA Conference Center in Palisades, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made: https://www.gofundme.com/ f/health-lifeline-clinic-fund
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 17, 2019