WINTER--Rev. Lloyd H., Jr. The Rev. Lloyd H. Winter Jr., passed away on June 7th, 2019 at the age of 80. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy (nee Guillet); beloved father of Julia Winter and Erica Winter (Mary Wilson); devoted grandfather of Henry Wilson-Winter and Nora Wilson-Winter; loving brother of Jean Zekas (Frank Moore), and devoted uncle to Jennifer Zekas. Family and friends are invited to Lloyd's funeral services at the Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, located at 38th and Chestnut, on Saturday, June 22nd, at 2pm. Interment will be held privately.
Published in The New York Times on June 19, 2019