LLOYD WINTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LLOYD WINTER.
Service Information
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA
19047
(215)-757-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral
38th and Chestnut
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WINTER--Rev. Lloyd H., Jr. The Rev. Lloyd H. Winter Jr., passed away on June 7th, 2019 at the age of 80. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy (nee Guillet); beloved father of Julia Winter and Erica Winter (Mary Wilson); devoted grandfather of Henry Wilson-Winter and Nora Wilson-Winter; loving brother of Jean Zekas (Frank Moore), and devoted uncle to Jennifer Zekas. Family and friends are invited to Lloyd's funeral services at the Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, located at 38th and Chestnut, on Saturday, June 22nd, at 2pm. Interment will be held privately.
Published in The New York Times on June 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.