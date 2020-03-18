LLURA GUND

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LLURA GUND.
Obituary
Send Flowers

GUND--Llura Ambler. I am so saddened at the loss of my sister-in-law, Lulie. She was a terrific person, very rare, caring and courageous and always ready to help and share her home and environs with others. My children, Catherine, Jessica and Anna will miss her tremendously. We send our love to Gordon, her wonderful husband of 53 years, their sons Zack and Grant and to her sister Abigail and her daughters-in-law Lara and Lindsey and to her beloved grandchildren. She and Gordon were the soul of our family. Love, Aggie
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.