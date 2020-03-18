GUND--Llura Ambler. I am so saddened at the loss of my sister-in-law, Lulie. She was a terrific person, very rare, caring and courageous and always ready to help and share her home and environs with others. My children, Catherine, Jessica and Anna will miss her tremendously. We send our love to Gordon, her wonderful husband of 53 years, their sons Zack and Grant and to her sister Abigail and her daughters-in-law Lara and Lindsey and to her beloved grandchildren. She and Gordon were the soul of our family. Love, Aggie



