GUND--Llura. The Princeton Chapter of the Foundation Fighting Blindness held an annual Golf Tournament from 1990 - 2011 at Metedeconk National Golf Club, this event represented Lulie Gund's sense of style -- the day happened without pause, everything planned down to the last detail, and with little ballyhoo. Every- body enjoyed a world-class experience and drove away knowing the cause was managed well and their time well spent for a wonderful purpose. It was through her leadership and hands-on efforts that well over a million dollars for research and science toward inherited blindness happened -- she will be missed by many and the world is certainly a much better place because of her and her family. William Earley, Co-Chairman Emeritus, Foundation Fighting Blindness, Golf Tournament, Princeton Chapter



