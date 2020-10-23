1/1
LODWRICK COOK
COOK--Lodwrick ("Lod") Monroe, III Passed away peacefully on September 28 in Sherman Oaks, CA. Raised in Grand Cane, Louisiana, he graduated high school in a class of only five students and rose from engineering trainee to become chairman and CEO of Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO), which was hailed during his tenure as the best-led company in the United States. Lod led the building of the Trans Alaska Pipeline, co-chaired the board of directors of Global Crossing, which built 130,000 miles of undersea fiber optic networks around the world, was Founding Chairman of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Foundation, and served on the boards of George and Barbara Bush Presidential Library Foundation, Lockheed Corp., and Castle & Cooke. His boundless energy and folksy charm extended beyond business to the support of new generations. His largesse and dedication to education resulted in the construction of a 128-room alumni center for his alma mater, Louisiana State University, to the chancellor's court of Oxford University in England, as well as long service to Pepperdine University and the Jimmy Carter Center at Emory University. Invested as an honorary Knight Commander of the British Empire, he was a revered philanthropist and businessman with an unwavering commitment to local and international causes. When arson damaged the Los Angeles Central Library in 1986, Lod donned a cowboy hat and boots to lead Save the Books, a campaign to restore the beloved architectural landmark. The Library's marble chamber is now named the Lodwrick Cook Rotunda in honor of the first chairman of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles. When riots heavily damaged his adopted city, he stepped forward to serve as a chairman of Rebuild L.A. An icon of social and financial success, he turned his powers to those less fortunate with support of the innovative Dome Village for the Homeless, providing geodesic street housing. His wide-ranging commitment extended to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Arco Plaza at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Lod's imprint on Los Angeles will never be forgotten. Equally at home analyzing petroleum deposits as he was receiving recognition for Anglo- American relations from the Prince of Wales, he brought the best of Louisiana to Los Angeles, and taught the lessons he'd learned from each. He was emeritus in every sense--thoughtful, determined, committed, sympathetic, and nobody's fool. His legacy as a friend, mentor and leader and his passion to make the world better will be remembered by all whose lives he touched. His beloved wife, Carole, predeceased him in 2010. He is survived by his five children and ten grandchildren. Friends, associates and others who looked to him for advice must now put into action the lessons he taught by example. Gary and Karen Winnick


Published in New York Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
October 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joe Randolph McKines and Family, Baton Rouge, LA.
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
Susan Banford Ratcliff
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Principal Howard Davis, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Janice B Bell, Southern University Librarian
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
David Torrence Sr and Family
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Donnettia Houston Thomas
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
Elaine Thomas
Acquaintance
