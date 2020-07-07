Or Copy this URL to Share

BALLON--Lois. Lois Ballon, passed away on July 4, 2020. Born and raised on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Lois Faith Ballon was the quintessential New Yorker: extraordinarily witty, highly sophisticated, searingly intelligent, and so very funny. A unique, unbelievably cool lady, we will miss her terribly. Survived by son Adam Granger, daughter Stephanie Rabinowitz, grandson David Granger, and best friend Lewis Rabinowitz. Services will be held at Frank E. Campbell - The Funeral Chapel at 12:30pm on Tuesday, July 7.





