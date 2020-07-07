1/1
LOIS BALLON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LOIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BALLON--Lois. Lois Ballon, passed away on July 4, 2020. Born and raised on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Lois Faith Ballon was the quintessential New Yorker: extraordinarily witty, highly sophisticated, searingly intelligent, and so very funny. A unique, unbelievably cool lady, we will miss her terribly. Survived by son Adam Granger, daughter Stephanie Rabinowitz, grandson David Granger, and best friend Lewis Rabinowitz. Services will be held at Frank E. Campbell - The Funeral Chapel at 12:30pm on Tuesday, July 7.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
2122883500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Lois was my cousin and dear friend whose good advice and great wit I will miss immensely.
Linda Safran
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved