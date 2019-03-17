COE--Lois Ann, a long-time resident of Morningside Heights, passed on Thursday, the 7th of March. Lois was born February 18, 1932, in Okolona, MS. She attended St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Harlem, where she was surrounded by a loving and devoted church family. A celebration of Lois' life will take place at St. Mary's with details to be announced at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2019