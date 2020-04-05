Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOIS GELLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GELLER--Lois Bosniak. A charismatic, intelligent, generous, and beautiful woman, a lifelong New Yorker, Lois died from complications of dementia on April 1. Lois cherished her family and had a true gift for friendship. Famous for her energy, she invariably read the New York Times standing at her counter, too lively to sit. Lois graduated from Cornell in 1948 and later received a Master's in Education from NYU. She was a guidance counselor for 15 years and Director of Career Education at C.W. Post College for 10 years. Art was the passion of her life and in 1987, she created WHITNEY ARTREACH, with the Whitney Museum and the National Council of Jewish Women, where Lois and her team of volunteers led interactive discussions about American art with thousands of New York City public school students. The daughter of Sadie and Meyer Bosniak, Lois was born September 15, 1926. Surviving Lois are her sister Marcia, her son Sam, her daughter Janet, her daughter-in-law Donna, and her granddaughters, the joys of her life, Grace and her husband, Zak Koenig, and Emily and her partner, Ryan Beach. Lois was predeceased by her beloved brother Dr. Mort Bosniak and her husband of 60 years, Bertram Geller. Lois lived a love-filled life, including in her final years with her exceptional caregivers and friends, Nana Mensah and Jillian Moffa. A celebration of Lois's life will be held in New York City during September, her birthday month. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Crystal Run Village Foundation that has, for many years, tenderly cared for Lois and Bert's daughter, Janet. CRVI: 420 Schutt Road Ext., Middletown, NY 10940.



