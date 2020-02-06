NEUFELD--Lois, born New York City August 25, 1946, married in New York, March 5, 1973, died peacefully in her home in Manhattan of Dementia/Alzheimer's disease on February 5th. Loving wife of Victor Neufeld and mother of Stephanie Helrich. Devoted daughter of Roz and Marty Dugow; loving sister of Leonard Dugow; mother-in- law of Brandon Helrich. Doting grandmother of Ross. Loving aunt of Matt and Zack Dugow. Caring sister-in-law of Barbara Hass and Ronald Neufeld. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jewish Genetic Disease Consortium, which Lois founded. Her loving friends and family will miss her deeply. May her memory be a blessing. Services at Plaza Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Ave. (91st St), Thursday, February 6, at 10:30am.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 6, 2020