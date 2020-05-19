LOIS ROBBINS
ROBBINS--Lois Otten, died peacefully at home on May 18, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 84. Lois was a lifelong New Yorker and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A graduate of Wellesley College, she was married for 55 years to the love of her life, Michael D. Robbins, who predeceased her. She is survived by daughters Juli, Jil and Polly; grandchildren Alix, Oliver, Stewart, Clay, Andrew and Colin; great-grandchild Bear; and brother Michael Otten. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wellesley College or the Central Park Conservancy.


Published in New York Times on May 19, 2020.
