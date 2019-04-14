Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOIS TURNER. View Sign

TURNER--Lois. Lois Turner passed away peacefully in Fanwood, New Jersey on March 19, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, to her proud parents: Shirley and Jack Goldberg. Lois graduated with a degree in English from NYU. She continued her studies to pursue a Master's in Education. Lois began her career at the NYC Board of Education, teaching English to high schoolers, and writing to elementary school students. She had an exemplary teaching style that was second to none. She was a natural leader; her very first presentation, as a young student teacher, was revered by the superintendent who suggested she present on TV. All who encountered Lois could immediately recognize her as an articulate, cultured, and charismatic woman. On March 12, 1955, Lois married the love of her life, Dr. Julius Turner. Together, they started a new chapter in Bayside, Queens, where they raised their adored son. Aside from the role of wife, mother and teacher -- Lois played leading roles in community musicals and volunteered at North Shore University Hospital for many years. Lois was an avid reader and bridge player. She was well versed in most any subject: literature, theater, art, fashion, and every question on "Jeopardy." Every morning, you could find Lois with the New York Times, completing the crossword puzzle or clipping pertinent articles for her family to read. She was truly a woman ahead of her time. Lois is survived by her loving son, Mitchell Turner, M.D, daughter-in-law, Joanne and cherished granddaughter, Jaclyn. Her family pays tribute by remembering her as a beautiful, vibrant and brilliant woman who lived life her way (or the highway). She will be profoundly missed.



