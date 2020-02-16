MACDONALD--Lola A. Died January 10, 2020 at home, aged 92. Born in New York City, longtime resident of Larchmont and Rye, NY. Retail entrepreneur, office manager, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and lover of animals, especially cats. She will be missed. Memorial Mass Saturday, February 29, noon, Church of the Resurrection, 910 Boston Post Road, Rye. Donations in her memory can be made to Humane Society of Westchester, 70 Portman Road, New Rochelle, NY 10801. For detailed obituary go to: JJFFH.COM
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020