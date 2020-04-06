KURTZ--Lora E. 87, of Bridgehampton, NY died peacefully at home on April 3. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 65 years, Nat Kurtz; her daughter Amy Kurtz; her daughter and son-in-law Carolyn Kurtz and Gary Steinberg MD; and granddaughters Julia and Emily Steinberg. She worked with at risk women to expand their opportunities and was a devotee of the arts. Eternal thanks to Lorna Leckie-Lewis for her loving care. She was very loved and will be greatly missed. Please consider a donation to the in her honor.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2020