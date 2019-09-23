KAPLAN--Lore W., Age 95, on September 20, 2019. Wife of Harold, who predeceased her in 2004. Mother of George; of Robert, with whom she shared a long and companionable life after Harold's death; and of Amy. Mother-in-law of JoAnn. Grandmother of Ben, Mia, Nicole, and of Jake, who died in 2013. She was an early childhood educator who taught at Mills College of Education and in the New York City public schools. She served for many years on the board of directors of the Lexington Children's Center, and was very involved in the Queens Early Childhood Association. Born in Germany, she escaped in 1938 but returned after the war to work with the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee to help children who had survived the Nazis, which is how she and Harold met. A kind, accepting, and generous woman with a wry sense of humor, she loved her family, anyone's children, her friends, her children's friends, travel, good meals, and day trips. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Nature Conservancy or to the Queens Botanical Garden.



