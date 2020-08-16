LORENZO MILAM

MILAM--Lorenzo, who died in Mexico July 19, was a respected social and political power in college. Sharp, funny, warm and cantankerous, he clanked around the radio station on crutches, at a time when polio was a thing and nobody stared. Haverford, a Quaker-founded college that held collection meetings and fiercely debated war and pacificism, had a dismal football team, for which Lorenzo wrote a parody cheer. ("We must be idiots to think that war is the answer to our problems," he later said.) Its three bloodthirsty verses in the college paper became part of the football season. Here's the first: "Knock 'em dead, kick 'em in the head, TEAM! Give 'em blood, smush 'em in the mud, TEAM! Kill 'em, kill 'em, kill 'em! Kill, kill, kill! TEAM! TEAM! TEAM!" I am glad Lorenzo had a long life, with time to fight for peace. Leslie Kandell, Bryn Mawr College 1958





