MCGEE--Loretta M., 97 of Franklin Square, NY. Born in White Plains to Joseph and Nora McCormick on January 13, 1922 passed away on April 14. Devoted wife of the late James E. Mc Gee. Loving mother of Joseph J. (Linda), James P. (Joan), and Patricia McGee Carroll (Shaun). Cherished grandmother of Meghan, Caitlin, Sarah, Chelsea, Kiera and Christopher. Beloved great-grandmother of Owen, Emma, Jack, Grace, Colin and Finn. Loving sister of Gladys McCormick and the late Mary Delzio. Funeral mass 10am Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Curch of St. Anne, Garden City, NY 11530. Interment at Holy Road Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORETTA MCGEE.
St Anne's Church
35 Dartmouth St
Garden City, NY 11530
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 16, 2019