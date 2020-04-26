MONTENEGRO LOPES DA CRUZ--Loretta Maria Francisca, a Bolivian-born Brazilian artist, diplomat and journalist, died on April 6, 2019, at age 63. She is survived by her daughter, Amaranta da Cruz Negrao, and her mother, Martha Montenegro. Mrs. Cruz was born on April 26, 1955, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, and she grew up between Bolivia, Brazil and the United States. She received her bachelor's degree from Hunter College. Mrs. Cruz will be remembered for her humor, intellect, generosity and love of culture. New York was her favorite city in the world, where she lived for nearly two decades and considered home. Mrs. Cruz exemplified what it means to be alive, having lived with passion and a childlike wonder of the world. She is deeply missed. Donations in her name have been made to her favorite charities, including St. Jude's Hospital and Lighthouse Guild.



