Service Information
St Peter's Episcopal Church
70 Maple Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Viewing
5:30 PM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
Morristown , NY

EVANGEL--Lori M. Chief Risk Officer for Genworth Financial, Lori accepted her last assignment on January 20, 2020 to be with heaven's angels, and leave her long battle with Crohn's disease behind. Lori departed this earth surrounded by her husband of 30 years, Chris who were each other's BEST friend. Lori is recognized as the leading insurance industry's Chief Risk Officer with her leadership on the Chief Risk Officers Council and Chair of Emerging Risks Working Group. Her professional experience stretches four decades. Lori joined Richmond, VA-based Genworth in January 2014 in the newly-created role of Corporate Chief Risk Officer and on the Risk Committee of the Board. Prior to joining Genworth, Lori was Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer for Aflac Global Investments in New York City and responsible for developing a world class Investment Division risk management function for Aflac's $102 billion investment portfolio. She spent five-years at MetLife, as Senior Vice President and Enterprise Risk Officer and was instrumental helping navigate MetLife during the financial crisis, which included the successful integration of AIG's International Insurance spinoff. Lori was recognized as a top-performing woman within MetLife. From 1989-2007, Lori was at MBIA Insurance Corp. in Armonk, NY as Managing Director and Group Head, Portfolio Management and Market Risk. She began her professional career as a Senior Analyst/Asset Backed Finance Group at Moody's Investors Service in New York City and here is where she met her husband Chris. Lori holds a MBA (Finance) from SUNY-Albany at a time when few women held a business degree and a BA from Middlebury College (Vermont) graduating Cum Laude. Lori was an Adjunct Professor at Columbia University for Enterprise Risk Management Program (Masters Degree). While Lori had many professional achievements, her most satisfying efforts came from helping those in her community most recently as an Executive Board member to the Richmond (Virginia) SPCA, the nation's 2nd no-kill humane center, and helped add her love of animals from a cat lover (Scarletta) to a dog lover with two dogs (Christina and Kukla). The St. Peter's Soup Kitchen (Morristown, NJ) was a 20-year monthly cooking commitment Lori enjoyed doing. While spending most of her career in the New York/New Jersey area, Lori was born on March 24, 1962 in Lake Placid, NY where she was a renowned figure skater. Her athleticism continued throughout her life as a devoted swimmer. Funeral is scheduled for 11am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Morristown, NJ 07960. A viewing will be held Friday evening at St. Peter's at 5:30pm to 8pm. I welcome her friends to share with me the joy Lori brought to my life and to all that she touched. I lost more than a wife, I lost my BEST friend - she will be missed but never forgotten.



