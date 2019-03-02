Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORI NEWCOMB. View Sign

NEWCOMB--Lori. OCRA mourns the loss of our beloved board member and friend, Lori Newcomb. We are profoundly grateful for her vision and dedication in creating Newk's Cares along with her loving husband, Chris, to support ovarian cancer research through their family business, Newk's Eatery. Her unwavering and selfless commitment to help other women and to find a cure for this terrible disease is a testament to her incredible character. And her feisty, funny and infectious personality that shined so brightly will be sorely missed. Lori's dedication and work to end ovarian cancer will live on through her legacy and will one day ensure that no other woman has to endure this terrible disease. Sending our love to Chris, Madison Blair and Hayes.



