MANDEL--Loring D., Age 91, of Lenox, Massachusetts, passed away on March 24, 2020. Born in Chicago on May 5, 1928 to Julius and Frieda Mandel, he was a brother to Charlotte Browning and was predeceased by his brother, Richard Mandel. He was a much-beloved husband to Dorothy for 69 years, cherished father to his sons Alan and Josh and his daughters-in-law Ellen and Laura, and adored grandfather to Hannah, Eliza, and Natalie. He enjoyed a very successful 50-year career as a playwright, and was an avid painter, but his greatest love was his family. He will be deeply, sorely missed by all who knew him. Contributions may be made in his name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, 877 South Street Suite 1W, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



