HOFFMAN--Lorna Feldman, 86 years old, of Boca Raton, Florida, and formerly of Islip, NY, passed away on November 6, 2019, after a year long battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. Lorna was born on January 14, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, to Philip and Dorothy Feldman. On August 22, she celebrated 65 years of marriage to her wonderful husband, Dr. Gerry Hoffman. Their children, Sharon (Mark), Doug (Debbie), Linda (Brian) and their many grandchildren were the true lights of her life. Generous and loving, Lorna brightened the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her family requests that donations in her memory be made to the Boca West Cancer Chapter of the Pap Corps. papcorps.org. The funeral will be held on Friday, November 8, at Guttermans Funeral Home in Boca Raton at 1 o'clock in the afternoon.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 7, 2019