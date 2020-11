Or Copy this URL to Share

HOFFMAN-- Lorna Feldman. Jan. 14, 1933 - Nov. 5, 2019 One year later and we miss you so much. You've left a huge hole in our hearts. Love, Gerry, Sharon, Doug, Linda and the family





