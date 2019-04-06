Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORRAINE BRANHAM. View Sign

BRANHAM--Lorraine, Dean of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Lorraine took a great School and with a monumental effort remolded it to keep it relevant to a world that is constantly in flux. My father established the School which bears his name; and with the support of his family, I have had the thrill of seeing it mature into the top ranks of Schools of Public Communications under Dean David Rubin and Dean Branham. I am forever grateful for what David and Lorraine accomplished. Lorraine, my great friend, will always be in my thoughts. Donald Newhouse



