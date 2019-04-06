LORRAINE BRANHAM

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORRAINE BRANHAM.

BRANHAM--Lorraine, Dean of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Lorraine took a great School and with a monumental effort remolded it to keep it relevant to a world that is constantly in flux. My father established the School which bears his name; and with the support of his family, I have had the thrill of seeing it mature into the top ranks of Schools of Public Communications under Dean David Rubin and Dean Branham. I am forever grateful for what David and Lorraine accomplished. Lorraine, my great friend, will always be in my thoughts. Donald Newhouse
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.