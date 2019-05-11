BUCH--Lorraine "Libby". Daughter of the late Jacob and Frieda Buch passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Libby lived a glorious life as an educator in the New York City School System, a talented musician and after retiring a Talent Agent. Most importantly, she was a good and loyal friend. She loved to travel and did so extensively on her favorite Crystal Cruises. For all those who knew Libby, she was always busy and on the go. In addition to the above, her generous support of charities both secular and Jewish was a commitment she supported throughout her life. For those whose lives she touched, she will fondly be remembered. Graveside service will be held on Monday, May 13, at Beth David Cemetery, 300 Elmont Road, Elmont, NY at 11am.



