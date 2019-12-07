Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine E. Magnani. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

If ever there was a Renaissance woman, it was Lorraine E. Magnani, RN, PhD, whose spirit defined the term. She died December 2, 2019. Devoted to the practice of nursing, Lorraine earned her MA and PhD at NYU and Adelphi University-and became Director of the Nursing Graduate Program at Molloy College, where she received the Distinguished Service Medal. She practiced nursing in the U.S., in Brussels, Belgium, and as a volunteer dive boat nurse in the Caribbean. She also served as District Commissioner of the Long Island chapter of the U. S. Pony Club, and later as a member of Central Park's Enforcement Patrol, Mounted Auxiliary.

Her granddaughter summed it up best: "Last night I lost one of the most important and amazing women in my life. The world lost her too, but she lived more than anyone else I've ever known. She never stopped learning. She wrote two novels, was a nurse, a professor, a scuba diver, a tennis player, a crossword prodigy, an accomplished equestrian, a mother and a grandmother. And through all of it, she always looked fabulous." We will miss you-wife, mother, grandmother, best friend and teacher.

Donations in memory of Lorraine can be to the CAP Foundation's See,Test & Treat

https://capfoundation.thankyou4cari

