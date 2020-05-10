LORRAINE EDELMAN-FELDMAN
EDELMAN-FELDMAN-- Lorraine, Peacefully at her home in Florida on May 7, 2020. Loving mother of Linda Weiss and Pat Edelman. Devoted grandmother of Alexis, Peter (Christina) and Brett (Emily). Cherished great-grand- mother of Charlie, Grant, Rowan, Summer and Brooklyn. There is no one that has ever met her without falling in love with her. Her beauty that comes from within and shines brightly with that sweet smile and loving eyes.


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
1 entry
May 10, 2020
Linda
Family
