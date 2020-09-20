Dr. Lorraine Peltz Siegel, age 90, died peacefully at home on September 18, 2020. Lorraine was the loving mother of Deborah, Arthur, Frederic and Joshua(deceased), the devoted grandmother of Evan, Jeremy, Rachel, Sarah, Matty and Mallory, and the adoring great-grandmother of Hannah and Murray. Lorraine was the devoted daughter of the late Marvin and Ida Peltz, and the loving sister of Rabbi Sheila Peltz Weinberg. Lorraine and the late Rabbi Paul Siegel, during their 67 years of Marriage, led a rich and rewarding life together, first working tirelessly to support their family, and then, when all their hard work had been done, embarking on joyful and enriching adventures around the globe. Lorraine' s steadfast independence, deep intellect and unwavering love and commitment to her family and friends, old and new, will continue to inspire.



Lorraine led a life of enormous achievement on many levels. While raising a family of four, she obtained a Masters Degree in Social Work from the Wurzweiler School of Social Work of Yeshiva University. She then began a long and distinguished career dedicated to righting the lives of some of the most abused and neglected children in the New York Metropolitan area. But she did not stop there. After earning a Doctorate in Social Work from Yeshiva University, Lorraine became a professor at Fordham University. There she shared her knowledge, practical experience and passion for emotional healing with her social work students. Even after retiring from teaching, Lorraine, as a consultant, continued to work with numerous social service agencies on their toughest cases.



Indeed, Lorraine never really retired, and right until the end, despite unprecedented challenges, continued her life's work of lighting up the lives of others with her boundless energy and spirit. When the world was contracting due to the Coronavirus, Lorraine did not give into despair. Instead, she expanded her world and the world of those around her, notwithstanding that she was living alone and was physically isolated from family and friends. Just like before the pandemic, Lorraine mentored high school students, provided an oral history for student writing projects, facilitated Alzheimer support groups, kept in close touch with family and friends, and even forged new, meaningful relationships. However, this time, using her newly acquired ZOOM aplomb, Lorraine accomplished all this remotely. Lorraine even continued to participate remotely in short story, poetry, yoga, drama and other classes to broaden her knowledge, stay engaged, and meet new people. Lorraine responded to this world-crippling crisis the same way she responded to the many other challenges she faced in her life: with courage, strength and optimism.



Although Lorraine's physical light has been extinguished, her generous and brave spirit, and all her good works, will continue as a beacon to all who knew her.



Services will be private. Donations may be made in Lorraine's blessed memory to the DOROT Center, 171 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024, www.dorotusa.org

