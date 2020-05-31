ROUSE--Lorraine Moxley, died on September 27, 2017 at her home in Princeton, NJ at the age of 89. Born and raised in South Bend, IN she graduated from the University of Indiana in 1948 and earned a master's degree in social work at the University of California, Berkeley in 1962. Proud of her work with the Girls Scouts and as a school psychologist for the San Diego Unified School District, she was also an engaged member of the community in Del Mar, CA where she served on the Design Review Board and started the first farmer's market. An accomplished Bridge player, she was dedicated to friends and delighted in family. Mrs. Rouse was predeceased by Carl A. Rouse and is survived by a son, two daughters, and six grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store