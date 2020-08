Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHEYER--Lorraine Soleil (nee Marks). November 2, 1926 - August 17, 2020. Born in Brooklyn to Morris and Ida. Beloved sister to late siblings Selma, Eli and June. Wife to the late Bob. Mother to Judy and the late Robin. Loving grandmother to Courtney and great-grand- son George. Sweet loving aunt to many. A wonderful artist and very special loving person.





