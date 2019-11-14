MARSHALL LANDES-- Lotte, age 100; passed away peacefully at home on November 13, 2019. A Holocaust Survivor. Former Executive Director of Congregation Habonim for 50 years. Member of the Board of Directors of Cedar Park Cemetery. Beloved wife of the late Walter Marshall and the late Henry Landes. Loving mother of Madelaine and son-in-law, Bill. Cherished grandmother of Susan Brown and her husband, Doug and Joyce Ryan and her husband Kevin. Devoted great-grandmother of Andrew, Lauren and Lindsay Brown and Emily, Leah, and Danny Ryan. Services, Friday, November 15th at 9:30am at The Riverside, 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 14, 2019