LIPMAN--Loucel, age 105, died peacefully in her home on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alexander H. Arnstein and Richard Lipman. Caring mother of Mimi Burnham (Jon) and Nancy Ullman (Tony). Proud grandmother of six and great-grandmother of 14. An elegant, well-traveled woman of high standards, taste, impeccable manners with an indomitable will to live. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.


Published in New York Times on May 24, 2020.
