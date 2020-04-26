Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUIS ARONSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ARONSON--Louis Vincent II Louis Vincent Aronson II, 97, passed away on April 19, 2020 in Hackettstown, NJ. As a child and during his early years of marriage to Joan Barbara Fisch Aronson, his wife of 73 years, Louis lived in South Orange, NJ. After 1960, Louis and Joan lived loving lives together in Somerset Hills and in neighboring Tewksbury Township. They moved to Heath Village in 2016. Louis was born on January 18, 1923 in Newark, NJ. He graduated from Newark Academy in 1941, and went on to continue postgraduate studies at the Severn School until his appointment to the United States Naval Academy. Louis graduated from The Naval Academy in 1946 and began work as a Methods Engineer at Art Metals Works, a company founded in 1898 by his grandfather, Louis V. Aronson. In 1952, Louis became President of the company which had become known as Ronson Corporation. At its height in the 1960s, Ronson Corporation became the holding parent of domestic & international consumer products, notably the Ronson Lighter and industrial product/service companies. Global employment exceeded 7,000 people. Louis was a natural athlete, passionate for sports and physical fitness. He boxed, weight-lifted, threw the shot put, skied, played tennis, and loved photography. In the 1950s, Louis discovered his primary passion, flying fixed wing aircraft and later helicopters. He and Joan also loved spending Sundays in their stadium seats rooting for his beloved Jets. Louis served as a Director on the Board of the National Conference of Christians and Jews, a member of the U.S Naval Academy Athletic Association, a trustee emeritus of Newark Academy, and a member of the Congregation B'nai Jeshurun in Short Hills, NJ. Louis is survived by his wife, Joan Barbara Fisch Aronson, and his sister, Marilyn Aronson Hertz. He leaves behind four children: James R. Aronson, Robert A. Aronson (spouse Julia Bassett Aronson), Kathryn Aronson Caruso, Diane Aronson Bilgore (spouse Jeffrey B. Bilgore) and six grandchildren. In his honor, contributions may be made to a cause that is meaningful to you. A memorial service is planned to be held later this year.



