BERNSTEIN--Louis B. Louis B. Bernstein, of Roseland, NJ, passed away at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston, New Jersey on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 92. The cause of death was COVID-19 related illness. Louis will be buried at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Iselin, NJ. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Louis was born in Newark, NJ on February 5, 1928, the son of Alice and Leo. He was raised in Maplewood, NJ where he attended Columbia High School and then the School of Commerce at New York University. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Japan at the end of WWII. Louis started his career in the display business working with his uncle and mentor Samuel Blum and then as a salesman for Decorative Plant, Leo Prager and Greneker. He became a co-owner of Resident Display with Bud Rosen and Martin Pegler. He later formed Louis B. Bernstein, Inc. where, working with his wife, Rita, he designed his own displays. Louis' lifelong hobby was photography and he had several exhibitions well into his 80s. Louis was the beloved husband of Rita Bernstein and the late Darby Reid. He was the devoted father of Alyse, Robert (Shizuka), Glenn (Debra) and Marc (Stephanie). He was the dear brother of Rita Reich, Larry Bernstein and the late Harold Bernstein. He was the proud grandfather of Fukutaro (Milena), Taijiro (Mabel), Nikita, Samantha and Taylor, and the great-grandfather of Gen. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Valerie Fund which provides health care services to children with cancer and blood disorders, 2101 Millburn Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 24, 2020