CRACO--Louis A. The members of the New York State Judicial Institute on Professionalism in the Law mourn the loss of its founder and longtime Chair and Chair Emeritus Louis A. Craco. His vision for the Institute was that it should promote professional values and ethical behavior by lawyers who serve New Yorkers and facilitate dialogue among courts, practitioners, law schools, bar associations and other civic and lay organizations. Because of his leadership, integrity, mentorship and strong sense of professionalism, the Institute today stands as a monument to his legacy. We offer our sincere condolences to his wife, Betty, his three sons and four grandchildren. We will miss his wisdom, sound counsel, guidance and friendship. Paul C. Saunders, Chair Catherine O'Hagan Wolfe, Vice Chair



