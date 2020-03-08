GREENE--Louis E., peacefully on March 4, 2020, after multiple illnesses and caring for his wife who has Alzheimer's. He set the bar high in love, family, and work. Grew up in Ossining, best all-round athlete in high school, avid golfer. Worked his entire career at Otis, first as a mechanic and then managing sales and contracts below 34th Street. He is survived by his wife Judith of 59 years, his son Anthony (Sumie) of Honolulu, his daughter Kerry (Brian Washburn) of Manhattan, and three grandsons Gus, Theo, and Kuni. A celebration of life will be held once his wife joins him.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020