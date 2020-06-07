LOUIS KAMPF
KAMPF--Louis, of Cambridge, MA, died on Saturday, May 30th, 2020. Life partner of Jean Jackson of Cambridge, and former husband of Ellen Cantarow. Also survived by a cousin, Howard Radzyner, and many loving friends. Louis was a Professor of Comparative Literature and Gender and Women's Studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Complete obituary to follow. All services will be private.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
