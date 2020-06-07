Or Copy this URL to Share

KAMPF--Louis, of Cambridge, MA, died on Saturday, May 30th, 2020. Life partner of Jean Jackson of Cambridge, and former husband of Ellen Cantarow. Also survived by a cousin, Howard Radzyner, and many loving friends. Louis was a Professor of Comparative Literature and Gender and Women's Studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Complete obituary to follow. All services will be private.





