LAMARCHE--Louis Nelson, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 at his home in the Dominican Republic. He was surrounded by his wife and best friend of 66 years, Celeste, and loved ones during his passing. From a young age, Louis was a devoted businessman with a very strong work ethic who had a "take a bull by the horns" outlook in the business community. He was generous, kind, and a man with principles. Louis was a loyal family man who's love only grew for his wife more and more each day since the day they met at 12 years old. He was a good friend and a grandfather like no other. He reveled in the joy and accomplishments in his grandchildren's lives and his legacy will live on through them. His hobbies and passions were building real estate, singing, listening to music, traveling, playing dominos, helping people in need and arguing over politics. What brought him the most joy was holding Celeste's hand and looking at the life they built together; a life that was great. He is survived by his wife, their four children Elizabeth LaMarche, Nelson LaMarche, Jossette (Cesar) Hidalgo, Jessica LaMarche and their five grandchildren Nelson Martin, Rebecca, Tessa, Ethan, Charlotte Celeste and their great-grandson Caleb, his sisters-in-law, Carmen Aristy, Manuela Aristy, and Lydia Icangelo and by his many nieces and nephews. Viewing Thursday, September 26th 10am- 2pm/4pm-8pm at Frank E. Campbell "The Funeral Chapel" 1076 Madison Avenue New York, NY (at 81st Street). Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10am at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church New York, NY. Entombment to follow St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.



