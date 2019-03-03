Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUIS LISSAK. View Sign

LISSAK--Louis Jay, Age 76, passed away on February 28, 2019 in Lantana, Florida from complications from cancer. Louis was a dedicated doctor, deeply committed to his vocation as an obstetrician and gynecologist. Louis was born to Ruth and Murray Lissak in Brooklyn, NY. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Lissak. He grew up in the Arverne neighborhood in Far Rockaway and graduated from Dayton University in Ohio. Louis attended Chicago Medical School and completed his internship at Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn and his Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at New York Hospital. He was extremely proud of his long career and his accomplishments, especially the thousands of babies he delivered over the course of his three decades as an obstetrician. He was most proud of his children, Matthew Lissak, Seth Lissak and Jeanne (Lissak) Kromberg, and their accomplishments. Louis was a loving grandfather to his five grandchildren: they will miss their Grandpa Lulu very much. Louis was also so happy to be able to attend his son Seth's wedding in Brooklyn in September, 2017, despite his health challenges. Louis will be remembered for his tenacity and work ethic and his refusal to let obstacles impede him. He both loved and was loved, and we will never forget him.



Riverside Memorial Chapel

