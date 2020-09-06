LOUIS NEWMAN

NEWMAN--Louis C. Beloved husband of Eleanor, very proud father of Peter, Cathy (Jeff Fine, husband) and Barbara, and doting pop-pop of Emma, Jenny, Kate and Martha. A Baltimore native, Lou passed on August 31, at home, in Palm Beach, Florida, at the age of 92. A presence on the tennis courts wherever he was, Lou could also be found at assorted schoolyards, fields and beaches, armed with a baseball/gloves or tennis ball -- to have a catch. With anyone. A renowned collector of baseball memorabilia, selected pieces now reside at the Smithsonian Institute, in Washington, DC. Lou was loved and shared laughter with family, friends, acquaintances and strangers who crossed his path, regardless of their standing in life. And if you needed an answer to just about anything baseball, vaudeville, old movies, jazz or bakeries, Lou was your man. The world was a sunnier place with him. Lou's energy, humor and smile will be sorely missed -- especially now.





