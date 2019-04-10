Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUIS RIINA. View Sign

RIINA--Louis, Plastic Surgeon, Partner Long Island Plastic Surgery Group and Assistant Director of the Burn Center at Nassau University Medical Center passed away on April 6, 2019, at the age of 56, after battling gastric cancer. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and attended John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, NY. He graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in biology and received his MD from the Sackler School of Medicine in Tel Aviv, Israel. He was a gifted surgeon who treated countless burn victims with great skill and compassion. He had an outgoing and generous nature with a very positive outlook on life, often in the face of overwhelming odds. His greatest joy was his son Dylan. He had a tremendous sense of community; he loved cooking, music, boating and sharing these passions with his many friends and loved ones. He is survived by his son, Dylan Riina, brother, Howard A. Riina, MD, and mother, Gloria Riina. He was predeceased by brother, Joseph Riina, MD, and father, Joseph A. Riina. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13th, at 10am at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 39 N. Carli Ave., Babylon, NY.



